Grant for $75,000 to Support Hunger Relief at Nonprofit Kitchens for Good

Share This Article:

The San Diego Foundation gave a $75,000 grant to a local culinary training nonprofit Thursday to help provide meals to vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Kitchens for Good trains people coming from incarceration, homelessness and foster care to work in the culinary industry. The grant from the San Diego Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund will go toward preparing hunger-relief meals made from scratch with rescued produce from local farms and wholesalers.

The grant also received funding support from San Diego Gas & Electric, and will help the nonprofit scale up its hunger-relief efforts to produce approximately 7,000 meals a week. The meals are distributed through the San Diego Food Bank, I Am My Brother’s Keepers, Jewish Family Services and through a meal kiosk at Kitchens for Good.

Over the next six months, Kitchens for Good expects to produce more than 100,000 meals to meet the basic food needs of vulnerable seniors, displaced workers, low-income children and their families affected by the COVID- 19 pandemic. It has already distributed about 128,000 hunger-relief meals.

“With the resurgence of the pandemic, many families in our region are experiencing extended hardships and are struggling to get basic needs met,” said Eugene Mitchell, vice president of SDG&E’s state governmental affairs and external affairs. “Kitchens for Good is helping to fill critical community needs at multiple levels — for vulnerable residents and for their apprentices who are working to turn their lives around.”

The COVID-19 Community Response Fund is created in part with donations from SDG&E, which has contributed $2 million to the fund and plans to donate another $1 million in 2021. The COVID-19 fund awards grants to local nonprofits supporting low-income workers, families and vulnerable communities most affected by the coronavirus crisis. To date, the fund has raised $27.2 million and distributed $24.6 million in grants.

“In response to COVID-19, we have pivoted our operations to rapidly scale up the production of hunger-relief meals,” said Jennifer Gilmore, CEO of Kitchens for Good. “This grant makes it possible for us to not only feed the hungry, but also to maintain support services for our culinary apprentices.”

The grant will support core operating expenses for the hunger-relief program between July and December 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Kitchens for Good has had to temporarily suspend its culinary apprenticeship program. The organization is preparing the hunger-relief meals with the help of volunteers and some culinary apprentices who recently graduated from the program, as well as six full-time cooks and chefs.

–City News Service

Grant for $75,000 to Support Hunger Relief at Nonprofit Kitchens for Good was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: