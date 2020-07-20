San Diego Food System Alliance Seeks Community Input

Share This Article:

The San Diego Food System Alliance this week announced for the public’s help in creating a 10-year strategic plan for moving the region toward a healthier, more sustainable and more just food system.

With the community’s support, the Alliance plans to create Food Vision 2030, a plan that will be used to help prioritize food issues, design goals & objectives, and direct resources in a way that meets the needs of all communities in San Diego County.

“We launched Food Vision 2030 with the understanding that the time to reimagine our food system is now,” said Elly Brown, executive director of the San Diego Food System Alliance. “There is no question that our current path is unsustainable and transformations must take root at the community level. We want to incorporate the thoughts and ideas of our community and learn about the issues that are most important to them.”

To ensure broad participation, the Alliance is creating an inclusive process that engages the full community—open to the public and all San Diegans—including people that produce, prepare, distribute, serve, and eat food.

The online platform will include features like a virtual post-it note wall, short survey, and resources to learn about our food system. The digital engagement opportunity is open to the public now and through the month of July. To engage, please visit engage.sdfsa.org.

“We need to build a shared vision,” says Sona Desai, associate director of the San Diego Food System Alliance. “One that includes the voices of all community members, particularly those most affected by current inequities in the food system.”

For more information on the San Diego Food System Alliance and to get involved in Food Vision 2030, visit sdfsa.org.

