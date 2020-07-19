Sunday Will Be Warmest Of Next Seven Days in San Diego County

Share This Article:

Sunday is expected to be the warmest of the next seven days as cooler weather develops midweek with a weak low-pressure system building along the West Coast, forecasters said.

High temperatures Sunday along the coast were forecast to be 74-79 degrees, with highs in the western valleys 83-88 and near the foothills 89-94, the National Weather Service said. Overnight lows on the coast will be 59-65 and in the inland valleys, 57-62. Highs in the deserts will be 105-114.

Low clouds Sunday morning were clearing earlier than Saturday with satellite imagery showing only the immediate coast still cloudy, forecasters said. Onshore flow will strengthen Sunday and the weather service has issued a wind advisory for the mountains and lower deserts from 2 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday.

Gusts will generally remain 50 mph or less for most areas, but the isolated wind-prone locations could get winds of nearly 60 mph.

“A sprawling high-pressure ridge over the southern half of the U.S. will slowly get squashed to the east early through mid week as a trough of low pressure develops over the west,” the weather service said. “This will usher in a gradual cooling trend, especially for inland areas, as heights decrease, and marine layer influence pushes further inland into the valleys.”

An enhanced wildfire risk is forecast for midweek, caused by gusty onshore winds, dry air and dry brush inland.

