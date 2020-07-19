San Diego County Gas Prices Rise Slightly

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose six-tenths of a cent Sunday to $3.164, its highest amount since March 25.

The average price is 2.6 cents more than one week ago and 11.3 cents higher than one month ago, but 55.5 cents less than one year ago, according to figures released by the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The dropping wholesale price and rising supply “should at least temper the price increases we’ve been seeing,” Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

–City News Service

