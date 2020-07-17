Share This Article:

The National Weather Service office in San Diego is forecasting warm, windy weather for the region this weekend.

“Slightly higher pressure and a shallower marine layer this weekend will lead to warming temperatures that will peak around five degrees above normal, though low clouds will continue to affect the coast and some valleys each night and morning,” according to the weather service.

Highs over the weekend are forecast to be in the mid 70s at the beaches, the low to mid 80s inland, high 80s in the valleys, mid 90s near the foothills, high 90s in the mountains, and over 110 in the deserts.

Wind gusts of 25 mph are expected along the coast and inland, while top speeds could reach 50 mph in the mountains.

“Recent hot temperatures have contributed to drier live fuels, leading to slightly elevated wildfire danger conditions,” the weather service cautioned.

Warm, Windy Weather Forecast for San Diego Region This Weekend

