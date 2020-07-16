Friendships, Memories Continue at San Diego’s Camp Jaycee Despite Pandemic

Share This Article:

Kaydon Schanberger said her fondest childhood memories are with Camp Jaycee, a summer camp hosted by Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center’s Jacobs Family Campus.

Schanberger, who began attending the camp in 1998, said she has many “incredible memories” from her days as a participant.

“My first summer here at camp was back in 1998 when I was a camper in Keshet,” said Schanberger, 24. “Over the years I have grown up with an amazing community. There is no summer without Camp Jaycee.”

From unique activities to important lessons, Schanberger said Camp Jaycee offers an experience unlike any other. The camp, which is currently enrolling participants as young as 18-months-old, begins its next session on Monday, July 20.

Participants can expect an assortment of options including arts and crafts, sports and music. More importantly, it’s a camp that features important life lessons and teaches children about inclusion, Schanberger said.

“Camp Jaycee has always been known for and celebrated for its inclusion program,” Schanberger said. “I know that some of my experiences here at camp fostered my love and passion for inclusion.”

The camp is more so important this year as the world faces a pandemic that has changed our daily lives. Schanberger, who now works as a camp counselor, said she hopes to help today’s children make lasting memories despite the current events.

“I hope children gain friendships and memories that will last a lifetime,” Schanberger said. “I also hope that they gain confidence and empathy for those around them. When I look back on my camp experiences I remember the laughs, friendships and support with trying new things.”

In coming full-circle with Camp Jaycee, Schanberger said she hopes to give back to Camp Jaycee by providing for the children of today.

“I strive everyday to give back and create the camp experience that was given to me,” Schanberger said. “We create a family in our camps and each camper is an essential part of our community. It’s unique and speaks to the environment we are in.”

For more information or to register, go to campjaycee.com.

