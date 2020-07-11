Record Highs Recorded in Parts of San Diego County Amid Heat Wave

Share This Article:

There was a lot of hot air over San Diego County Saturday, with record or near-record heat felt in some areas.

Ramona reached 101 degrees at 1 p.m., which eclipsed the previous record of 100 set in 1983, according to the National Weather Service.

It was 99 degrees in El Cajon and 98 in Escondido at 1 p.m.

The sea breeze moderated temperatures near the coast, where the San Diego Airport temperature reading was 79.

The mercury will continue to rise this weekend in the county’s western valleys, mountains and deserts as a result of a heat wave that will keep those areas scorching until Monday, the NWS said.

A strong system of high pressure has been building over Arizona and New Mexico, ushering in sweltering heat in most of Southern California through Monday, forecasters said.

The NWS issued an excessive heat warning Saturday that will be in effect through 8 p.m. Monday in the deserts, while a heat advisory will last through 8 p.m. Sunday in the western valleys and the mountains.

NWS officials urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, young children, senior and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle parked during the day, with car interiors able to reach lethal temperatures in minutes.

High temperatures Saturday were forecast to reach 79-84 degrees near the coast, 89-94 inland, 91-96 in the western valleys, 100-105 near the foothills, 98 in the mountains and 110 in the deserts. Sunday’s high could reach 120 in some desert communities.

Slight cooling will arrive in the deserts on Tuesday and continue through Thursday, forecasters said.

Updated at 2;45 p.m. July 11, 2020

— City News Service

