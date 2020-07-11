Gelson’s Markets Chef Shares Summer Picnic Recipes

Share This Article:

It’s summer time and San Diegans can freely picnic at the parks! But, don’t pack boring sandwiches this summer.

Abe van Beek, the executive chef at Gelson’s Markets, is sharing recipes this summer to spice up your picnics.

Here are three simple dishes bursting with fresh ingredients that will please picnickers of all ages and won’t fall short on flavor:

Tropical Grilled Shrimp and Scallops

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Orange apricot marmalade

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon Kikkoman Lite soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon Frenchs yellow mustard

1 tablespoon fresh ginger peeled and minced

2 cloves garlic minced

1/8 teaspoon McCormick ground turmeric

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

6 jumbo scallops rinsed and patted dry

12 peeled and deveined shrimp

1 16 ounce package fresh cut sweet gold pineapple chunks

cooking spray

Directions:

Combine marmalade, lime juice, soy sauce, mustard, ginger, garlic, turmeric, and pepper. Stir together until smooth. Use about half of the mixture to coat the scallops, shrimp, and pineapple and reserve the remaining marinade. Marinate food in an airtight container overnight.

Lightly coat a grill pan or broiler pan with cooking spray. Heat pan over medium high heat and add seafood and pineapple. Cook for approximately 6 minutes total, until shrimp are pink and scallops are tender and white throughout. Halfway through cooking, brush remaining marinade onto food and turn. Brush any remaining marinade on the food and serve immediately.

Chicken and Kale with Penne

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons Napa Valley organic olive oil divided

1 large organic onion chopped

8 organic garlic cloves thinly sliced

1 1/2 pounds organic Lacinato or curly kale center ribs removed torn into pieces washed but not dried

2 Gelsons Finest Lemon Garlic cooked chicken breasts in the hot case about 1 1/2 pounds as purchased skin removed meat diced

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 cup hot water divided

1 1/3 cup Barilla protein plus penne pasta

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

4 teaspoons grated Reggiano Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large soup pot over medium heat. Add onion and cook until it begins to brown, about ten minutes. Add garlic and cook one more minute. Add remaining tablespoon olive oil and kale, work the greens in with the onion and oil. Toss until kale begins to wilt, about three minutes. Mix in the chicken, salt, red pepper flakes and 1/2 cup hot water. Cover and reduce heat to medium low, cook about ten minutes until kale is tender, adding remaining 1/2 cup of hot water after five minutes and stirring occasionally.

Leafy Green Chicken Salad with Tahini Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons organic tahini

3 tablespoons Maille old style whole grain mustard

2 teaspoons Wholesome Sweeteners organic agave

1 clove Melissas organic garlic

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup Regina white wine vinegar

1/3 cup Napa Valley organic olive oil

1 pound organic boneless skinless chicken breasts

5 ounces organic arugula

1 extra large tomato diced

1 small hothouse cucumber diced

1 small broccoli crown chopped

1/2 red onion diced

1/2 yellow bell pepper diced

Directions:

Combine tahini, mustard, agave, garlic, salt, pepper, water, vinegar and olive oil in a food processor and blend until smooth, at least 30 seconds.

Remove 3/4 cup of dressing and toss with chicken breasts. Allow to marinate at least 20 minutes.

Transfer chicken to a broiler pan and discard marinade. Broil chicken breasts until cooked through, about five minutes on each side. Cut into bite sized pieces.

Combine remaining ingredients in a salad bowl. Add chicken and toss with 1/2 cup of dressing.

For more information, go to gelsons.com/.

