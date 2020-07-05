Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County decreased by one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $3.108.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The average price is 2 cents more than a week ago and 15.4 cents higher than a month ago, but 65.1 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The 3.2-cent increase in the gasoline tax that went into effect Wednesday has been balanced by a drop in the wholesale price “because a pause on reopening the economy has created worries about fuel demand,” said Doug Shupe, a corporate communications & programs manager with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

–City News Service

Little Change to San Diego County Gas Prices was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: