Another Hot Day Expected For Inland San Diego

Share This Article:

Mostly sunny skies are expected to prevail Sunday on another hot day for the inland areas, with highs generally around 5 degrees above normal, the National Weather Service said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

A high surf advisory will be in effect until noon Monday.

High temperatures along the coast will range from 75-80 degrees with overnight lows 60-65, the NWS said. Highs in the western valleys will be 85-90 and 90-95 near the foothills, with overnight lows 61-66.

Monday won’t see much change as an upper level ridge of high pressure remains over the southwest United States, weakening slightly for minor cooling, forecasters said. Marine layer clouds and fog will remain patchy, with local dense fog possible over the higher coastal terrain Sunday night.

Cooler weather is on the way for Tuesday through Thursday as an upper level trough passes by to the north, weakening the ridge further. Increasing onshore flow will generate slightly stronger southwest to west winds in the mountains and deserts each afternoon, though winds will remain well below advisory strength.

High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be a few decrees below normal, the weather service said. The marine layer will gradually deepen and low clouds should become more widespread, reaching the far western valleys by midweek. There could be a few pockets of dense fog over the coastal mesas or far western valleys Tuesday morning.

At the beaches, a long-period south-southwest swell will continue through Sunday night along with strong rip and longshore currents, the NWS said. Surf of 5-7 feet with sets to 8 feet are expected along the beaches of northern San Diego counties Sunday. Surf will begin to slowly subside Sunday night, dropping to 3 to 5 feet at most areas by Monday afternoon.

The surf will combine with high tides of 6.4 feet to produce another round of minor tidal overflow at low-lying coastal locations Sunday evening at the north end of Del Mar and the south end of Cardiff.



–City News Service

Another Hot Day Expected For Inland San Diego was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: