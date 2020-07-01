Share This Article:

San Diego will resume enforcement of all parking regulations Wednesday morning after temporarily suspending parking enforcement on March 16 following the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The enforcement will begin with a two-week grace period; citations with corresponding fines will be issued beginning Wednesday, July 15.

In developing a plan to restart parking enforcement, city staff consulted with several business groups representing communities across San Diego.

Starting on July 1, the city will issue written warnings for vehicles parked in violation of:

Posted street sweeping routes

Metered parking restrictions

Curb time limits

Commercial zones

Citations will continue to be issued for vehicles parked illegally at red, white and blue painted curbs. Drivers are encouraged to follow posted signage when looking for a parking space.

Street sweeping has continued during the public health emergency. Courtesy notices will be distributed to inform residents of the enforcement restart and return to regular service.

— City News Service

Parking Enforcement Resumes in San Diego as COVID-19 Moratorium Ends was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: