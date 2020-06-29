Fireworks Still Planned for These Cities in San Diego County

Share This Article:

Although various fireworks shows have been canceled across San Diego County, a handful of municipalities have chosen to move forward with their Fourth of July shows. All hosts are asking the public to follow social distancing guidelines and refrain from mingling with anyone outside their household.

Here’s a breakdown of where you can expect fireworks.

The city of Poway announced it will host two separate fireworks shows shooting at 9 p.m. on Saturday. The shows will take place at Poway High School and the Sportsplex in the South Poway Business Park. Keeping in mind with safety orders, viewers looking to make their way to Poway will have the chance to purchase a parking permit to view the show. For more information, go to poway.org.

The city of Vista will host a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Saturday, accompanied by music on radio station 94.1. The show is closed to pedestrians but drivers can purchase tickets to enter. Once there, paid attendees can bring out lawn chairs and blankets while maintaining social distancing orders. For more information, go to cityofvista.com.

The city of El Cajon will shoot fireworks at 9 p.m. Saturday. The city typically hosts the public at Kennedy Park, but will not this year. Any public gatherings will be permitted. For more information, call (619) 441-1754.

The city of Santee will host two simultaneous shows at the Town Center and West Hills Park. Fireworks locations will be closed to the public, but you can still view them in the city of Santee. Watch the show while listening to the music on 103.7 FM. For more information, go to cityofsanteeca.gov.

Want to stay in the comfort of your home? The California Center for the Arts in Escondido is hosting a day-long celebration online for free. Viewers can expect crafts, story time and plenty of patriotic tunes. For more information, go to artcenter.org.

Did we miss a July 4 celebration? Tell us about it in the comments.

