Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center Reopens Camps

The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center announced it has reopened its camps just in time for the summer.

The Center’s Jacobs Family Campus will host camps beginning this month for San Diegans as young as 18 months old. In addition, the Center also announced more virtual offerings.

From arts to sports to music, the JCC launches two four-week sessions for ages 18 months through Grade 9, which includes on-site at the JCC and four partner satellite locations in Poway, Carmel Valley, La Jolla and Del Cerro.

“During these unprecedented times, our COVID-19 Taskforce, Board of Directors, and staff have relied on the guidance of the CDC, State and local regulatory agencies, as well as Jewish values, such as Pikuah Nefesh – the safeguarding of human life, to drive our decision making, as we have responded to this crisis,” said Betzy Lynch, CEO. “This pandemic has provided important reminders about valuing the sanctity of life and the blessings of good health. And we feel ready to reopen with several new safety protocols in place.”

In addition to the camps, the Center’s fitness center and Olympic pool also opened to members on June 15, with the remaining programs reopening in phases. Some social distancing and safety measures unique to The J, include moving all fitness equipment into the gymnasium to properly provide additional spacing, and conducting all group fitness classes outside under a big top tent.

Those looking to participate in the Center’s in-person activities can expect new safety protocols, including:

Required entry procedures, including temperature checks & COVID-19 symptom scan

Required facial coverings over mouth and nose for guests and members 13-years of age and older

Procedures implementing six feet of distance between members and guests

Enhanced cleaning protocols

Appointment/Reservation systems for applicable departments

Transparent communication and response to individuals/groups that may have contracted the virus

For more information, go to www.lfjcc.org.

