San Diego Attorney Hopes to Help Families Amid Pandemic

As early as 4 years old, San Diegan Bonnie Mantel said she knew she wanted to be an attorney. She had a dream of helping people and their families when other attorneys would turn their backs.

Today, Mantel is living that dream.

Mantel, a certified family law specialist and managing partner at Primus Family Law Group, said she decided to focus on family law after meeting her future husband who was then going through a divorce.

“He was going through his divorce and being around it and somewhat immersed in it, I realized that I could help people get through this really stressful and draining process with more compassion and care than I was seeing from other attorneys — especially as it related to the children being affected by the process as well,” Mantel said. “I wanted to help the entire family unit.”

It’s been years since Mantel has taken the leap into family law where she has witnessed firsthand the impact she’s had on families.

In one case, Mantel assisted a domestic violence victim through a messy divorce that involved her children. In another case, she helped a loving father get shared custody of his children.

“Any time I can make a judge see the reality of a situation and then orders are made as a result is very memorable,” Mantel said. “People can get a raw deal because of the system and the snap decisions that are required by the system, especially if one isn’t eloquent/expressive at court or doesn’t know what evidence to present.”

Inspired by a past professor and mentor, Mantel said she expects to see a rise in cases as a result of the new coronavirus that has taken a toll on families.

“People who were already on the brink relationship wise are now coming forward to start their cases,” Mantel said. “I do expect that in a few months time we will also get more paternity cases. The bulk of the cases during the pandemic were domestic violence cases; those were definitely on the rise.”

Despite the challenges that have risen within her own office — such as the change to working remotely and the court system temporarily halted because of the stay-at-home order — Mantel said she and her team are passionate about helping as many families as possible.

“I love it when I can argue the law and apply it to the facts of the case and get the judicial officer to see that point of view,” Mantel said.

For more information about Bonnie Mantel or for assistance, go to www.primusfamilylawgroup.com.

