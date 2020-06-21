Marine Layer Entrenched Again Over Southern California

Share This Article:

The marine layer again is fully entrenched Sunday over Southern California, all the way to the coastal mountain slopes, weather forecasters said.

“Starting to see it erode again from the east and this will be again a slow process this morning similar to what we saw yesterday, but most areas will see sunshine return this afternoon,” the National Weather Service said Sunday. “The only exception could be at the coast where clouds could stay locked in throughout the day due to the onshore flow.”

High pressure will be building over California this week, shrinking the marine layer, and bringing fair and much warmer weather inland, the NWS said. Gusty westerly winds will continue over the mountains and deserts late each day into the night, while coastal areas struggle to clear completely some days. The high is forecast to weaken next weekend into the following week, bringing cooler weather.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday will range from 68-73 degrees, forecasters said. The overnight lows will be 58-63 with patchy fog.

In the western valleys, highs will be 74-79 and in the foothills, 80- 85. Lows overnight will be 54-60 with patchy fog.

“The lower deserts will be making a run for 110 today while the beaches stay in the lower 70s in true June Southern California style,” the weather service said.

No hazardous marine weather is expected through Saturday.

-City News Service

