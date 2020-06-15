San Diego Rotarians Deliver Hot Meals to Low-Income Seniors

San Diego Rotarians delivered meals to seniors on June 12, 2020. Courtesy photo

Members of the San Diego Rotary Club 33 last week delivered hot meals to 75 low-income and homebound seniors.

The seniors — who are participants in St. Paul’s PACE, Alliance for African Assistance, Neighborhood House and San Diego OASIS — were also given bags of other goods.

Organizers of the donation and delivery drive said the seniors live throughout San Diego County.

Here are some photos from the day.

San Diego Rotary Club members delivered meals and goods to homebound seniors, June 12, 2020. Courtesy photo
San Diego Rotary Club members delivered meals and goods to homebound seniors, June 12, 2020. Courtesy photo
