San Diego Rotarians Deliver Hot Meals to Low-Income Seniors

Members of the San Diego Rotary Club 33 last week delivered hot meals to 75 low-income and homebound seniors.

The seniors — who are participants in St. Paul’s PACE, Alliance for African Assistance, Neighborhood House and San Diego OASIS — were also given bags of other goods.

Organizers of the donation and delivery drive said the seniors live throughout San Diego County.

Here are some photos from the day.

