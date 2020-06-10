Another Hot Day Is Forecast for San Diego Coastal Areas

Share This Article:

Unseasonably hot weather will continue Wednesday in San Diego County, especially in coastal areas, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure over Southern California will keep temperatures hot through Thursday, then a Pacific trough will move into the region on Friday and bring cooler weather this weekend, forecasters said.

A heat advisory will be in effect Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in coastal areas and the western valleys.

Meteorologists urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

High temperatures Wednesday are forecast to reach 88 degrees near the coast, 97 inland, 99 in the western valleys, 91 in the mountains and 103 in the deserts.

Highs in the deserts are forecast to reach 108 on Thursday, while the mercury will be in the low- to mid-80s in coastal areas and the high-80s to mid- 90s in the western valleys, forecasters said.

Temperature records for June 9 were set in El Cajon, Chula Vista and at the Oceanside harbor on Tuesday, while San Diego and Escondido tied their previous highs.

— City News Service

