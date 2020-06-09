Share This Article:

`

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

An unusual late-spring heat wave delivered sizzling temperatures across the Diego area Tuesday, with highs along the coast exceeding those in sun-baked eastern desert locales. San Diego’s high hit 93 degrees, which ties the record set in 1877, the National Weather Service said.

Tuesday afternoon, a high-pressure system over the region generated thermometer readings in the high 70s to upper 90s along the coast, the low 90s to 101 across the inland valleys, the mid-70s to the mid-80s in the mountains and the high 90s in the deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

Breaking News! #SanDiego has tied the record high for this date, hitting 93 degrees! This ties the record set in 1877. #SoCalHeat #CAwx — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 9, 2020

The soaring mercury readings included several records — 97 degrees in El Cajon, exceeding the former June 9 milestone of 89, set five years ago; 92 in Chula Vista (80, 1993); and 87 at Oceanside Harbor (76, 1990).

The highs in Escondido and San Diego tied the two cities’ former heat records for Tuesday’s date — 98 and 93 degrees, respectively, set in 2015 and 1877.

On Wednesday, an onset of weak onshore flow is expected to bring more temperate weather along the coast, though it should remain quite warm inland, the NWS reported.

A low-pressure system will move over the West Coast by Friday and linger through the weekend, resulting in a more dramatic cool-down across the region with breezy westerly winds at times, according to meteorologists.

— City News Service and staff reports

Late-Spring Heat Wave Brings Toasty Weather to San Diego Area was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: