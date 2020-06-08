Weak Santa Ana Winds Bring Warm Weather to San Diego Region

Share This Article:

Warm weather is expected throughout San Diego County this week, especially in coastal areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Weak Santa Ana winds coming in from the north will be around 15 mph Monday, with gusts potentially reaching 25 mph Monday afternoon, forecasters said.

However, no elevated fire risk is expected in San Diego County this week because humidity will remain around normal and fuels remain relatively green for this time of year thanks to the rainfall in April, meteorologist Miguel Miller said.

High temperatures Monday could reach 79 degrees near the coast, 86 inland, 89 in the western valleys, 78 in the mountains and 90 in the deserts.

Temperatures are expected to heat up quick this week, but will start gradually dropping on Wednesday, Miller said.

The weather service has issued a heat advisory that will be in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Highs in coastal areas are expected to reach the low-to-mid-90s on Tuesday, while temperatures in the western valleys are expected to top out in the low-to-high-90s, forecasters said.

— City News Service

