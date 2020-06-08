Heat Wave to Bring 90-Degree Temperatures to San Diego Coast

Share This Article:

Hot temperatures are expected Tuesday throughout San Diego County amid a heat wave that will last through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure will continue to strengthen through Thursday, causing the mercury to rise in most parts of the county, forecasters said. Temperatures will drop to around average when a low-pressure system arrives on Friday.

Santa Ana winds out of the east will be calmer than Monday, with speeds between 15-25 mph expected and gusts possibly reaching 40 mph.

A heat advisory will be in effect Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in coastal areas.

High temperatures Tuesday are forecast to reach 91 degrees near the coast, 98 inland, 99 in the western valleys, 91 near the foothills, 86 in the mountains and 100 in the deserts.

The weather service urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also, young children and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle, with car interiors able to reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

The mercury in coastal areas is expected to drop into the high-70s to low-80s near the coast and the mid-80s to low-90s inland on Wednesday, while temperatures in the western valleys are forecast to reach the low- to mid- 90s, forecasters said.

— City News Service

