San Marcos Chef Launches Chocolate Membership Program

San Marcos Chef Dayleen Coleman announced this week the launch of her new monthly membership program of hand-crafted chocolate treats from her boutique kitchen.

Coleman, the owner of D’Liteful Chocolat Patisserie & Chocolatier, said the program will send members a box of carefully curated chocolate gifts. The treats, which will arrive in her signature purple box, will include customers’ favorites like chocolate truffles to specialty treats like toffee, barks, macarons, and chocolate dipped baked goods.

“We are so excited to offer our gourmet hand-crafted chocolates and chocolate gifts year-round – it’s the perfect sweet gift for every chocolate enthusiast,” Coleman said.

The club is $50 per month with a 3-month or 6-month subscription, at $150 or $300. Each membership also receives discounts on purchases made in-store and online while the account is active.

D’Liteful Chocolat was born in a home kitchen in San Marcos, when Coleman realized her love and affinity for all things culinary. An alum of Le Cordon Bleu in London, Coleman launched

D’Liteful Chocolat in 2017.

For general information, visit www.dlitefulchocolat.com or call (760) 653-3029.

