Share This Article:

A virtual walk commemorating the 76th anniversary of D-Day will be held Saturday, with a kick off in Cardiff.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The Best Defense Foundation, founded by retired San Diego Chargers linebacker Donnie Edwards, encourages walkers to take a 5-km trek (about 3 miles) at anytime Saturday to mark the distance trod by soldiers in Normandy.

It’s the same distance from Omaha Beach to Pointe Du Hoc, the promontory with a 100-foot cliff overlooking the English Channel in France.

Walkers can register online and follow along with other commemorative programming. Those who participate are encouraged to share their photos on social media and tag the foundation.

The foundation helps military veterans and their families. That includes taking World War II veterans back to foreign battlefields to help them find closure and camaraderie with their brothers in arms.

In 2019 the foundation brought veterans to six former battle sites, including Normandy, Pearl Harbor and Iwo Jima.

– City News Service

Step Up to Honor World War II Vets This D-Day Anniversary by Joining Virtual Walk was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: