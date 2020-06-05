Share This Article:

Gusty winds are expected beginning Friday in the San Diego County mountains and deserts, plus light rain could fall Friday evening in most parts of the county, according to the National Weather Service.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

A low-pressure system moving in from the southwest will bring cooler weather, gusty winds Friday afternoon through Sunday morning and a chance of light showers Friday evening through Saturday morning everywhere except desert areas, forecasters said.

There is a 30% chance of measurable precipitation Friday evening in the western valleys and a 20% chance near the coast and in the mountains, but rain totals are not expected to exceed one-tenth of an inch.

The weather service issued a wind advisory that will last from 3 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Sunday in the mountains and deserts.

Winds out of the west Friday are expected to be 20-40 mph, with gusts possibly reaching 55 mph near desert slopes and through mountain passes, forecasters said.

Meteorologists warned that winds could be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects and knock down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

High temperatures Friday could reach 74 degrees near the coast and inland, 75 in the western valleys, 77 in the mountains and 99 in the deserts.

The strongest winds this weekend are expected Friday evening in the deserts, then the winds will continue through Sunday night, forecasters said.

— City News Service

Gusty Winds, Possible Light Rain Forecast for San Diego County was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: