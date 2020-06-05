Share This Article:

A low-pressure system moving inland through southern California will bring cooler weather, gusty winds, a chance of rain, and hazardous sea conditions for small craft on Saturday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“Pretty exciting June weather,” the National Weather Service said in describing the complicated weather pattern beginning Friday afternoon and continuing into Sunday.

The system will cause light precipitation from the San Diego County mountains westward through Saturday morning, followed by strong winds in the mountains and deserts.

A small craft advisory is in effect for coastal waters, with seas reaching 10 feet and a long-period south-southwest swell causing elevated surf at local beaches.

“Northwest winds will strengthen on Saturday afternoon, with peak gusts nearing or slightly exceeding 20 knots over the outer waters,” the weather service said.

In the mountains, peak gusts of 40 to 45 mph are possible on Saturday.

Highs on Saturday will be 70 along the coast, 71 in the western valleys, 65 to 70 near the foothills, 62 to 72 in the mountains and 86 to 91 in the deserts.

Forecast Calls for High Surf, Small Craft Advisory and Chance of Rain was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: