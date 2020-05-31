$15,000 Raised for La Mesa Businesses Hours After Protests

Share This Article:

More than $15,000 was raised Sunday, less than 24 hours after a group of people damaged and looted La Mesa businesses.

A GoFundMe campaign created Sunday encouraged the public to help raise at least $50,000 to help relief efforts in the East County city that saw thousands of people protest the killing of George Floyd.

“Donate to help small businesses effected by the riots last night,” the GoFundMe page said. “The East County Chamber of Commerce Foundation is establishing a relief effort to help the small businesses that were destroyed in the riots on the night of Saturday, May 30 2020. Our small businesses are devastated and many were already on the brink due to COVID19. La Mesa Village has been the heart of small business in the city and is a beautiful place for dining, events and memories.”

Members of the public also gathered Sunday to help clean up the damage done in La Mesa.

The protest was one of dozens across the country sparked by the death of Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died after being pinned down by a white police officer. The National Guard was called in several areas and curfews were implemented, including in Los Angeles. La Mesa officials also called for a curfew.

