Weather in San Diego Region Begins Week-Long Cooling Trend

Temperatures will begin cooling Friday evening throughout San Diego County and highs in the deserts are expected to dip below triple digits on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure over Southern California will weaken through Saturday, then a low pressure system moving northeast will bring cooler temperatures through at least Thursday, forecasters said.

High temperatures Friday are forecast to reach 75 degrees near the coast and inland, 78 in the western valleys, 85 near the foothills, 92 in the mountains and 108 in the deserts, where an excessive heat warning is in effect through 7 p.m. Friday.

High temperatures could drop to 95 in the deserts on Saturday, while highs in the western valleys will remain in the high 70s to low 80s throughout the weekend, forecasters said.

— City News Service

