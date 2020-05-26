St. Paul’s Unveils Roving Clinic to Serve Local Seniors

Share This Article:

St. Paul’s Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly recently launched its “Roving Clinic” out of their downtown San Diego location in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and mandatory stay-at-home-order for seniors.

The mobile clinic, which sees up to 10 patients five days a week, comes as seniors shelter in place due to the risk associated with the new coronavirus. The roving clinic is a self-contained van and offers flexible and viable options for treating isolated and vulnerable seniors during this crucial time while minimizing risks, the nonprofit said.

“Regular medical intervention is required, and the “Roving Clinic” is just what our participants need,” Victor Lee, medical director for St. Paul’s Senior Services, said. “At the beginning of the pandemic, we restricted the clinic to those of high medical need, and when they stay at home directive happened, we decided, why not go to our seniors? So we took one of our transportation vehicles and outfitted it with everything we needed to continue to provide every medical service our seniors need. We’ve had a lot of fun driving around the city and serving our seniors; we feel like a team.”

Participants who are sensitive to infections are greeted on the curbside by St. Paul’s PACE licensed physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. They provide exams, blood tests, wound care; basically, any medical care we offer in our clinics can be provided by our “Roving Clinic.”

“This is a new initiative for St. Paul’s PACE and a way for our nursing team to serve our participants while minimizing risks during this challenging time,” said Carol Hubbard, St. Paul’s Chief Community Services Officer. “Our team continues to dedicate themselves to finding creative and innovative ways to provide continued care to San Diego’s seniors.”

For more information about St. Paul’s PACE, go to StPaulsPACE.org.

