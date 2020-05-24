San Diego County Gas Prices Increase For 13th Straight Day

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County rose Sunday for the 13th consecutive day, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $2.886.

The average price is 6.1 cents more than one week ago, 8.1 cents higher than one month ago, but $1.10 cheaper than one year ago, according to figures released by the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The increasing prices reflect “the fact that more people are driving than a month ago,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“As the state continues to gradually open the economy, we can expect to see gas prices continue to rise.”

— City News Service

