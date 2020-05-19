Gusty Winds and Cooler Temperatures in Forecast for San Diego Region

Share This Article:

Gusty winds will continue Tuesday in the San Diego County mountains and deserts, while temperatures cool throughout the county, according to the National Weather Service.

A Pacific storm moving inland through central California is the driving force behind the gusty conditions and cooler temperatures, forecasters said.

A wind advisory will last until 9 a.m. Tuesday in the mountains and deserts.

Winds out of the west will be 20-30 mph Tuesday, with gusts possibly reaching 45 mph Tuesday afternoon near desert slopes and through mountain passes, forecasters said.

Meteorologists warned that winds could be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects and knock down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

Wind will calm overnight in both areas, but gusts could still reach 30 mph in the deserts on Wednesday.

High temperatures Tuesday could reach 67 degrees near the coast and inland, 66 in the western valleys, 64 near the foothills, 61 in the mountains and 80 in the deserts.

Temperatures will warm on Wednesday and Thursday, then drop slightly heading into the weekend, forecasters said.

— City News Service

