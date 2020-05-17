Sunny Skies Expected By Midday Across San Diego County

Share This Article:

Marine clouds and fog will burn away by midday Sunday, leaving mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures across the region, forecasters said.

By Sunday evening, low clouds will surge inland, reaching the coastal slopes of the mountains as westerly winds increase ahead of a cold storm system for Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

“Most of the rain and snow with this storm will stay to the north,” the NWS said. “However, our coastal mountain slopes will get some light accumulations, and patchy light rain is expected west of the mountains at times.”

Westerly winds will be strong and gusty over the mountains and deserts, and it will be sharply colder, forecasters said. The latter half of the week will bring a return of fair and mild weather.

High temperatures along the coast on Sunday will be between 68-73 degrees and lows at night will be 56-61.

Highs in the valleys will be 75-80 and lows will be 50-58, with patchy fog overnight.

At the county’s beaches, a south-southwest swell of 3 feet at 16-18 second intervals mixed with a 5-6 feet west-northwest swell at 13 seconds will generate elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet Sunday through early Tuesday, forecasters said. Strong rip and longshore currents, along with the elevated surf, will create dangerous swimming conditions.



–City News Service

