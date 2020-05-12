San Diego Girl, 13, to Star In Virtual Play

Share This Article:

A San Diego girl will star in a virtual play reading of “Magic in the Attic” this weekend.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The reading, which is a part of the Jewish Community Center’s free, virtual programming, features 13-year-old Maya Caidar of Carmel Valley.

Maya, who attends Pacific Trails Middle School, will play Elinor, one of two main characters who discover an old notebook in their grandmother’s attic. The humorous story written by Bess Welden has been praised as a “celebration of the universality of story and the power of connecting with cultural heritage.”

Maya said she’s been performing with the Jewish Community Center’s JCompany Youth Theatre since 2016.

“My mother would say since the day I was born, but I’ve actually been acting for 5 years since I was 8,” said Maya, who has been in at least 20 productions so far. “I’m excited to create this character and bring her to life virtually.”

Inspired by entertainers such as Barbara Streisand and Lea Michelle, Maya said she’s been spending her days hanging out with her friends via Zoom. She’s also been participating in the offerings by the Jewish Community Center.

Since the start of the mandated stay-at-home order, the Center has implemented a variety of free online programs for the public, including virtual workouts and toddler story times.

The virtual play reading of “Magic in the Attic” will be a treat for online viewers, especially with Maya in a starring role.

“Maya Caidar is an exceptional talent,” Joey Landwehr, artistic director for the JCompany Youth Theatre, said. “It is rare for a young artist of only 13 years to be as fearless and bold as Maya is. She is most definitely someone to watch for as I am positive she will be a star, in whatever path her life takes her.”

“Magic in the Attic” will stream online at 2 p.m. Sunday. To view it, go to bit.ly/34CyyiY.

For more information on Jewish Community Center’s virtual programming, go to lfjcc.org.

San Diego Girl, 13, to Star In Virtual Play was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: