Share This Article:

Gusty winds are expected Tuesday in the San Diego County mountains and deserts, plus light rain could fall in the evening in coastal and inland valley areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

A weak, low-pressure system moving inland Tuesday will cause temperatures to drop through Wednesday, then the mercury will gradually rise heading into the weekend, forecasters said.

The weather service issued a wind advisory that will be in effect from noon Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday in the mountains and deserts.

Winds out of the west are expected to be 20 to 30 mph, with gusts possibly reaching 45 mph near desert slopes and through mountain passes, forecasters said.

There is also a slight chance of light rain showers in coastal areas and the western valleys Tuesday evening, according to the weather service. Coastal areas have a 20% chance while the western valleys have a 30% chance.

Meteorologists warned that winds could be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects and knock down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

High temperatures Tuesday could reach 73 degrees near the coast and inland, 73 in the western valleys, 69 in the mountains and 88 in the deserts.

— City News Service

Gusty Winds, Possible Nighttime Rain in Forecast for San Diego Region was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: