No Tickets Sold with All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
California Lottery, lotto
Lottery tickets. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $27 million.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at markets in Chualar and Antioch and are each worth $16,342, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 4, 19, 24, 39, 45 and the Mega number was 14. The jackpot was $26 million.

The drawing was the 20th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

–City News Service

No Tickets Sold with All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers was last modified: May 9th, 2020 by Hoa Quach

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss