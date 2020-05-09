No Tickets Sold with All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers

Share This Article:

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $27 million.

Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at markets in Chualar and Antioch and are each worth $16,342, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 4, 19, 24, 39, 45 and the Mega number was 14. The jackpot was $26 million.

The drawing was the 20th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

–City News Service

