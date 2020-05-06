Escondido Artist Offers Heartfelt Gifts for Mothers, Nurses

Share This Article:

The public can now purchase a “gratitude heart” made by an Escondido artist this Mother’s Day.

The glass heart created by art glass and mixed media artist James Stone is available in different colors. The heart is a reflection of gratitude, particularly during a difficult time, said Stone, owner of Stone and Glass studio.

It’s also personally meaningful for Stone, who said a glass heart was the first gift he gave his wife, Carol.

“As our relationship evolved and Carol became more involved in Stone and Glass we began to work on designs together,” Stone said. “Glass hearts have a special meaning for us and are collectible. Many glass blowers make them as flat paperweights.”

With his wife’s help, Stone created the stunning glass hearts available for purchase today.

“She wanted a heart that could be seen across the room that didn’t have to be held in place with fear of the slightest bump sending it to the floor,” Stone said. “The Stone and Glass heart messages are so special to us and our story. Of course, moms are the centerpiece of so many families. These beautiful glass hearts are a gift that will always be there to remind her of your love.”

Stone is also offering glass hearts of any color for Mother’s Day (May 10), which come in a variety of sentiments, for $55. They are available for pick up or shipment. Optional additional hearts for a second Mother’s Day gift, or to gift to a local nurse, are available for $30.

Gratitude Hearts for local nurses (blue with a sentiment of gratitude) can be purchased for $45, a $10 discount, which will be delivered to area hospitals in early June.

Stone and Glass is located at 629 W. Grand Ave. in Escondido.

To learn more about Stone and his work, go to www.stoneandglass.com.

