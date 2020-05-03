Tranquil Weather Sunday, Heat Wave Forecast for Wednesday, Thursday

Share This Article:

Tranquil weather and seasonal temperatures Sunday in San Diego County will give way to a significant warm-up starting Monday and continuing through much of the week, forecasters said.

Temperatures will be hottest on Wednesday and Thursday, where daytime highs will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service in San Diego. The heat will gradually subside Friday through the weekend.

Coastal high temperatures were forecast to be between 71-76 degrees on Sunday, with light winds. The lows Sunday night were expected to be between 54-59 degrees with light winds.

In the valleys Sunday, high temperatures are forecast to be between 75- 80 degrees with light winds becoming 15 mph from the west in the afternoon. Lows Sunday night are expected to be between 51-56 degrees with light winds.

“Patchy low clouds will redevelop tonight,” the NWS said, “but should be less extensive than the last couple of nights.”

On Wednesday and Thursday, daytime highs in the lower deserts could reach 110 degrees, and the inland valleys could be into the 90s. Some inland valleys could have highs around 100 degrees. Many locations are expected to approach or exceed daily record highs by midweek.

–City News Service

