San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Sunday, May 3

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 3.

• There have been 3,927 cases and 139 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Sunday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 53,616 cases and 2,215 deaths deaths as of Sunday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,149,197 cases and 67,200 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• San Diego County health officials confirmed 85 new coronavirus cases and one additional death, bringing the countywide total to 3,927 cases. The death toll is now at 139.

• Social media users including the leader of the Anti-Defamation League of San Diego expressed outrage over photos taken Saturday of a male shopper at the Santee Vons wearing a makeshift Ku Klux Klan hood.

• Speaking from the Pacific Beach lifeguard tower, Mayor Kevin Faulconer had a message of thanks for beachgoers who were following the county health order: “Stay classy, San Diego!”

• San Diego lifeguards say beachgoers are continuing to keep their distance from each other and follow other guidelines such as only engaging in physical activities like jogging, walking, swimming and surfing.

• Crowds defying stay-at-home orders gathered along Carlsbad State Beach on Saturday night to catch a glimpse of neon blue bioluminescence caused by a red tide.

• Because of the pandemic, the statewide response rate to the 2020 census is off more than 10% from the final 2010 count. This could cause California to lose congressional seats and federal funding.

• COVID-19 has catapulted telehealth into the mainstream in California more effectively than years of advocacy and policy-making.

• Coastal Roots Farm in Encinitas announced recently it is continuing its mission of nourishing the community despite the challenges that have risen as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic.

• The city of San Diego’s Poet Laureate Ron Salisbury is inviting the public to creatively express themselves through poetry during the pandemic.

• Prosecutor Marni von Wilpert with the City Attorney’s Office writes that it’s as despicable as it is dangerous — scammers and price gougers using the global health crisis to rake in shady profits on the backs of the most vulnerable.

