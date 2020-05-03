Lifeguards Say San Diegans Following Distancing Rules on Beaches

Share This Article:

Beachgoers were continuing to keep their distance from each other Sunday and follow other guidelines such as only engaging in physical activities like jogging, walking, swimming and surfing, lifeguard officials said.

This weekend was the first time some beaches were open, with restrictions, since the area went on coronavirus lockdown in March.

“So far, so good,” Lt. Andy Lerum of Lifeguard Services said Sunday morning. “We’re getting really good compliance and today is starting off just like yesterday.”

Lifeguards performed a few medical tasks, such as swimmers getting treated for sting ray injuries, Lerum said. Beachgoers seem to realize that moving from the current Phase 1 to a more relaxed Phase 2 would happen only if people follow the rules, he said. Phase 2 would include opening the boardwalk, parking lots and allowing fishing.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer tweeted congratulations to San Diegans on Saturday for keeping safe at the beaches.

“Awesome job out there on the beach, San Diego!” Faulconer said. “Way to keep it moving and keep that physical distance!”

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported Sunday morning the rescue of a Navy sailor from Sunset Cliffs.

The man, who recently got out of quarantine, got too close to the water at about 12:30 a.m. while watching the bioluminescence and was pulled into the ocean by a large wave, fire officials said.

Lifeguards rescued him from the water and he suffered some cuts and scrapes, officials said.

San Diego Police Department officials have asked Sunset Cliffs visitors to stay away because the crowds are getting too big in the evening.

“We are still seeing quite a few people come down right at sunset and after to watch the red tide,” SDPD Chief David Nisleit said last week. “I understand it is a great thing to see, but we are inundating the area of Sunset Cliffs and we’re not being able to do that physical distancing.”

Nisleit said there would be extra police officers patrolling Sunset Cliffs through the weekend.

The Lake Poway Recreation Area opened to the public at 9 a.m. Sunday and will resume regular hours of 6 a.m. to sunset on Monday, city officials said.

Parking lots at Lake Poway will open to half capacity and boating is not allowed, officials said. The playground will remain closed and active sports are limited to people within the same household, they said.

On Monday, city officials in Solana Beach, Del Mar and Carlsbad will begin to open their cities’ beaches.

— City News Service

