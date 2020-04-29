Jewish Community Center Collects Hundreds of Books for Boys and Girls Club

Share This Article:

The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center announced this week it collected and sanitized hundreds of donated books for the Boys and Girls Club of Oceanside.

The books will help disadvantaged families in North County, nonprofit leaders said.

The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center has also launched a variety of free, online programs for the public during the stay-at-home order. The virtual programming includes arts and cultural productions, fitness workouts, family tips and resources, as well as volunteer and giveback opportunities.

For more information, go to lfjcc.org/virtual.

