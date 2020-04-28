San Diego Heatwave Expected to Continue Until Friday, Cooler Over the Weekend

Share This Article:

San Diego will not get relief from an early-season heatwave until Friday, with Wednesday expected to be the hottest day of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Additionally, dangerous heat continues in desert areas and heat risk may be heightened for inland valleys west of the mountains as well, particularly in the Inland Empire on Wednesday. Mercury is expected to rise 15 degrees higher than normal in the high desert, and 10 to 20 above normal for this time of year in the low desert.

An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect for the high desert through 8 p.m. Wednesday, and through 9 p.m. Thursday for the low desert.

Meantime, the morning is expected to be the most comfortable part of the day in beach areas Wednesday, with dense overnight fog that lingers and affects marine zones and the coast with local visibility less than 1 mile at times, especially on higher coastal terrain, an NWS official said.

Coastal highs are predicted to be in the upper 70s at the hottest point, and the inland valley can expect to see temperatures in the mid-80s to mid-90s. That’s about a 10 to 15 degree departure from normal for the season, the NWS said.

Cooler temperatures will come Friday and last through the weekend, and inch up a little starting Tuesday.

— Staff report

