Triple-Digit Highs Forecast for San Diego County Deserts

Extreme heat is expected in the San Diego County deserts Monday and the triple-digits temperatures won’t let up until this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure will weaken Monday and cause a slight dip in temperatures, but conditions will strengthen on Tuesday and bring temperatures back up through Friday, forecasters said.

The weather service issued an excessive heat warning that will last until 9 p.m. Thursday in the county deserts.

High temperatures Monday could reach 81 degrees near the coast and inland, 84 in the western valleys, 82 in the mountains and 101 in the deserts.

Nighttime lows are expected to remain in the low- to mid-70s through Thursday in the county deserts, meaning the minimal cooling at night could pose a health risk to those who don’t have access to air conditioning because the body needs time to cool down from the day’s heat, according to the weather service.

The combination of hot days and warm nights is expected to increase the threat of heat illness, and the weather service urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

High temperatures in the desert could reach 104 on Tuesday and 105 on Wednesday, then dip to 103 on Thursday and 100 on Friday, forecasters said. Highs in the inland valleys are expected to remain in the low- to mid-80s throughout the week.

— City News Service

