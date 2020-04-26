Share This Article:

The spring heat wave that has baked the region for much of the weekend is expected to subside somewhat Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Temperatures will drop Sunday and Monday, though afternoon highs in the deserts will remain around 100 through at least Thursday, forecasters advised

Due to the sudden and dramatic warmup, county health officials urged the public to heed the following precautions to avoid heat-related ailments:

wear light, loose-fitting clothing

stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, while avoiding alcohol and sugary drinks

take cool showers

if possible, stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day

never leave a child, elderly person or pet unattended in a car

refrain from strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day

avoid unnecessary sun exposure and wear a wide-brim hat if you need to be in the sun

don’t use the oven during the day

call 911 if someone begins showing signs of heat stroke — which can include dizziness, nausea, confusion and intense headache. Cool the sufferer by moving them to a shaded area, spraying them with cool water and fanning them, placing them in a cool shower if they are alert, monitoring body temperature, and continue cooling efforts while avoiding giving fluids to drink until they recover

–City News Service

Slightly Cooler Temperatures Expected Sunday In The San Diego Area was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: