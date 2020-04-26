San Diego Gas Prices Rise For Second Straight Day

Share This Article:

The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County ticked up one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $2.809, its second consecutive increase but just the third in the last 52 days.

The average price is 4.1 cents less than a week ago, 35.2 cents lower than a month ago and $1.25 cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It has fallen 78.9 cents since the start of the year.

–City News Service

