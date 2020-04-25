No Tickets Sold with All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers

Photo by Alexander Nguyen

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $23 million.

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a gas station in Pleasanton, the California Lottery announced. They are each worth $13,773.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 15, 20, 27, 38, 40 and the Mega number was 15. The jackpot was $22 million.

The drawing was the 16th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

