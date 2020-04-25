No Tickets Sold with All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers

Share This Article:

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $23 million.

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a gas station in Pleasanton, the California Lottery announced. They are each worth $13,773.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 15, 20, 27, 38, 40 and the Mega number was 15. The jackpot was $22 million.

The drawing was the 16th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

–City News Service

