Another Warm Day in Forecast for San Diego as Spring Heat Wave Continues

A spring heat wave, which has been building since midweek, is expected to continue Saturday before starting to ebb on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

“High pressure aloft will bring another hot day today,” the weather service said. “The coastal areas will be a little cooler than yesterday with a shallow marine layer in place.”

A heat advisory for the inland valleys is slated to remain in effect through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Highs will be 73 to 78 near the coast, 82 to 87 inland, 88 to 93 in the valleys, 82 to 90 in the mountains and 99 to 104 in the deserts.

Temperatures will drop Sunday and Monday, though afternoon highs in the deserts will remain around 100 through at least Thursday, forecasters advised.

