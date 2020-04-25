$45K Raised After San Diego Veteran Dies From COVID-19 Infection

Share This Article:

More than 600 people raised $45,000 by Sunday following the death of a San Diego Marine veteran who died after being infected by the COVID-19 disease.

NBC 7 reported Robert Mendoza died Monday at the age of 43. The news station said Mendoza served stints in Iraq and Afghanistan before retiring from the military in 2008.

“Robert Mendoza first told his family about symptoms, including a migraine headache and gastrointestinal issues back on April 10,” NBC 7 reported. “Two days later on Easter Sunday, he tested positive for COVID-19.”

Loved ones launched a fundraiser for Mendoza’s son on Facebook. After six days, the fundraiser received more than $45,000 in donations. Many donors posted comments remembering Mendoza.

One person wrote on Facebook that Mendoza was a “war hero, a dedicated father, a loving son, brother, nephew, cousin and a wonderful friend to many. He will always be remembered for his generosity, kindness and love for others. Robert Mendoza, forever in our hearts!”

Others wrote “Semper Fi,” a Latin phrase and the motto of the U.S. Marines, which translates to “always loyal.”

More than 200,000 people around the world have died from COVID-19. Locally, 111 deaths have been reported in San Diego County.

