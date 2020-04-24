Heat Wave Will Push Highs into 90s for Much of San Diego Region

Share This Article:

The mercury in San Diego County will rise into the mid-90s Friday while triple-digits temperatures are expected in desert areas, but the heat wave is expected to end on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high-pressure air mass drifting from inland areas into coastal areas will keep temperatures hot through Saturday, then high temperatures will drop on Sunday and Monday, forecasters said.

The weather service issued a heat advisory that will be in effect from 11 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday in the inland valleys.

Meteorologists advised that those who work outdoors should avoid the midday sun, wear light, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.

High temperatures Friday could reach 83 degrees near the coast, 92 inland, 95 in the western valleys, 85 in the mountains and 103 in the deserts.

Winds out of the east and northeast will be moderate Friday, with gusts expected to top out at 30 mph near the county mountains Friday morning.

Highs in the western valleys will drop to the high-80s on Sunday, then the mid-80s on Monday, forecasters said. High temperatures in the deserts will remain around 100 through at least Thursday next week.

— City News Service

