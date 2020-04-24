County Urges Caution as Region Sweats Through Heat Until Saturday Evening

Share This Article:

A spring heat wave sent temperatures soaring in greater San Diego Friday, providing a toasty summer preview.

Thermometer readings neared triple digits in the inland valleys and broke that barrier in the deserts.

The hot spell, which has been building since midweek, is expected to continue in earnest Saturday before beginning to ebb on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday afternoon, the mercury edged into the low to mid-80s along the coast and in the mountains. It reached the mid-90s in locales between those zones and climbed to 103 in the desert community of Ocotillo Wells.

An NWS heat advisory for the inland valleys remains in effect through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Temperatures will drop Sunday and Monday, though afternoon highs in the deserts will remain around 100 through at least Thursday, forecasters advised.

County health officials urged the public to heed precautions to avoid heat-related ailments, especially because coronavirus health orders have closed typical cool zones. Measures include:

wear light, loose-fitting clothing;

stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, while avoiding alcohol and sugary drinks;

take cool showers;

if possible, stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day;

never leave a child, elderly person or pet unattended in a car;

refrain from strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day;

avoid unnecessary sun exposure and wear a wide-brim hat if you need to be in the sun;

don’t use the oven during the day; and

call 911 if someone begins showing signs of heat stroke

Those signs include dizziness, nausea, confusion and intense headache. Keep the person cool by moving them to a shaded area, spraying them with cool water and fanning them.

They also can be placed in a cool shower if they are alert. Avoid giving the person fluids to drink until they recover.

– City News Service

