90-Degree Temperatures Forecast for Parts of San Diego on Thursday

Temperatures could climb into the 90s Thursday in the San Diego County’s valleys for the first time this year and highs in the deserts could reach the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.

A patch of high pressure will drift in from the coast starting Thursday, causing a rapid rise in temperatures before conditions start cooling on Sunday, forecasters said.

The weather service issued a heat advisory that will be in effect from 11 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday in the inland valleys.

Meteorologists advised that those who work outdoors should avoid the midday sun, wear light, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.

High temperatures Thursday could reach 78 degrees near the coast, 85 inland, 90 in the inland valleys, 86 in the mountains and 101 in the deserts.

The high pressure system will weaken early next week, bringing a significant drop in temperatures everywhere except desert areas on Sunday and Monday, forecasters said.

— City News Service

