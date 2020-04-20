San Diego Environmental Group Launches ‘Plastic Swear Jar’ Challenge

Share This Article:

The Changing Tides Foundation, a San Diego-based group with a mission of raising awareness about single-use plastic pollution, announced it will host its annual Plastic Swear Jar Challenge starting on Earth Day.

The campaign, which runs from April 22 to April 29, asks participants to put $1 into a swear jar each time he or she swears. The money should then be used on “eco-friendly reusables.”

Leah Dawson, pro surfer and Changing Tides Foundation co-founder, along with Liz Clark, athlete and board member, have led the campaign over the years with the goal of addressing single-use plastic pollution. The campaign has gained a fanbase from athletes such as Olympic snowboarder Elena Hight and World Surfing Champion Stephanie Gilmore, the foundation said.

Along with the Plastic Swear Jar Challenge, the foundation will be hosting giveaways on Instagram each day of the challenge, featuring eco-friendly items that serve as solutions to plastic pollution as well as a larger grand prize.

For more information, go to ChangingTidesFoundation.org.

