San Diego Gas Prices Up For First Time in 45 Days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Sunday to $2.85, ending a streak of 44 consecutive decreases that saw prices at their lowest amount since February 2, 2017.

The average price is 7.5 cents less than one week ago, 47.6 cents lower than one month ago, and $1.20 cheaper than it was one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The streak was the longest since a 54-day run from Aug. 15-Oct. 7, 2015.

The dropping prices are partially the result of a continuing decrease in demand as people have reduced driving because of stay-at-home orders and higher unemployment which has caused gasoline inventories to increase, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

Supply and demand is the second most important factor in the gas price behind the crude oil price, which has dropped sharply since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Fears of global crude storage hitting capacity is the latest reason for the drop in oil prices.

